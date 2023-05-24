Gov't getting ready for ‘Mawar’: DSWD

The government has assured the public on Tuesday that preparations are underway for the possible effects of severe tropical storm ''Mawar'', particularly in the Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the department has prepositioned goods in the different parts of the country in preparation for any eventuality.

“We have prepositioned goods … everywhere in the country,” Gatchalian told reporters when asked about the contingencies with the looming tropical storm.

“We have worked with Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration) on the modeling that it seems going to, it seems at this point, kasi it’s very early. It’s going to affect Regions II, Regions I, all the way to Batanes,” he said.

Gatchalian said what the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has done is to augment the stockpile of food packs in northern Luzon in preparation for the storm.

“Right now, ang average kasi nila will be around 30 to 50,000 in those two regions, independently of each other. Naka-preposition na iyon. But we are doubling it up. The goal here is to double it before the end of business tomorrow,” Gatchalian said, adding that they have started mobilizing as early as this weekend.

The food packs will be in those areas with DSWD field offices now working with the local government units for logistical support.

The social welfare chief also gave an assurance that there is enough fund that could be used for disaster response and that the quick response fund (QRF) from the national government could be readily made available.

“Remember in the quick response fund natin, part n’ya is preparedness, making sure that handa tayo even before the storms come in. At DSWD, we have a full department doing disaster response,” he explained.

“It’s not a one-shot deal na kapag may bagyo lang na dumadating. All year long, they do these types of stockpiling activities, identifying, and when I was signed up, we were talking about… we are trying to expand our warehouse system. That is what we are utilizing now, the warehouse system -- the LGUs or (that of the) national government or (concerned) national government agencies.”

Pagasa is monitoring severe tropical storm Mawar, which may intensify and may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as a super typhoon late Friday or early Saturday.

Although the storm is not expected to make landfall and will have no direct effect on the country’s weather system, it may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat by Friday, according to the weather bureau. Presidential News Desk