Tugade steps down as LTO chief

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Joseph Jay Tugade stepped down from his post on Monday after seven months due to “differences” with the Department of Transportation (DoTr)

“Even as DOTr and LTO both aim to succeed in serving the public, our methods to achieve that success differ. For this reason, I am stepping down, so Sec. Jimmy Bautista will have the free hand to choose who he can work best with,” Tugade said in a statement.

Tugade said his resignation takes effect on June 1.

“I will continue to root for the LTO's success even as a private citizen, because I will always share in Sec. Bautista’s belief that our offices can be a formidable force for good in our country,” he added.

Bautista said the DOTr extends its appreciation to Tugade for his seven month stint.

''His pursuit of service innovations at LTO benefitted the public, for which this office is grateful,'' said Bautista.

Bautista said the DOTr will submit to the Office of the President its recommendation to replace Tugade.

His resignation comes after the LTO was criticized for the shortage of plastic cards for driver's licenses, causing the agency to print them on paper. Jaspearl Tan/DMS