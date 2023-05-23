Gov't asking for ADB help to launch food stamp program

The government is asking for the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in launching a food stamp program proposed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said Monday.

“One of the things that is in the pipeline that is being developed that is going to be of great assistance to our people is a proposal by the DSWD for a food stamp program, which I am surprised that we have never had. But it is something that we can see that has been effective in other countries,” Marcos said at a press briefing.

Marcos said he has also discussed with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa other areas that the bank could help the country with aside from infrastructure, including agriculture, climate change, re-skilling, and retraining. Jaspearl Tan/DMS