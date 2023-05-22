Poe family, friends remember actress Susan Roces on 1st death anniversary

Family and friends of the late film icon Susan Roces gathered on Saturday, May 20 at the Manila North Cemetery to remember the legacy she left behind a year after her death.

Senator Grace Poe came with her family to join members of the Poe and Sonora clan and some friends of Roces for the Holy Mass officiated by Fr. Dominador Guzman, parish priest of Our Lady of Sorrows in Pasay City.

After the mass, a short audio visual presentation was shown bringing to memory the Queen of Philippine Movies' life well-lived.

Family members and friends delivered messages including Poe, nephews Joseph and Jeff Sonora and actor-director Coco Martin.

"We miss her one year after and we will continue to long for her presence as she has been a source of inspiration and strength not only to our family but to millions of Filipino people," Poe said.

Roces was laid to rest next to husband National Artist Fernando Poe Jr.

Born Jesusa Purificacion Levy Sonora on July 28, 1941, the award-winning actress starred in more than 130 films over a seven decade-long career.

She has won several major acting awards, including best actress awards from prestigious award-giving bodies. Senate of the Philippines