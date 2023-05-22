Romualdez says House ''is in order'' after political developments

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said the lower chamber will focus on approving bills that are part of the legislative agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

''The House of the People is in order,'' said Romualdez in a statement on Sunday.

''This same level of order is what allowed us to approve on third and final reading at least 29 out of 42 bills that comprise the legislative agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos,'' said Romualdez.

The bills include condoning the P57 billion debts of agrarian reform beneficiaries and creation of specialty centers in the provinces similar to the Lung and Heart Centers in Metro Manila.

''There is still so much work to do, so occasional moves to destabilize the House should be nipped in the bud,'' he said. ''The House cannot be distracted from finding legislative solutions to issues that affect the lives of ordinary Filipinos.''

Romualdez made the statement on Sunday after speculation there would be changes in the House of Representatives following the replacement of Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as senior deputy speaker by fellow Pampanga solon Aurelio Gonzales Jr.

Then, Vice President Sara Duterte announced she resign as chairman of the Lakas-CMD, where Arroyo remains one of the senior leaders on Friday.

Senator Bong Revilla replaced Duterte as party chairman. DMS