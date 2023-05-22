Marcos urges PMA graduates to ''apply the hard-won lessons'' and values

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. urged the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) graduates of the class of 2023 to “apply the hard-won lessons” and the values they learned.

In his speech during the graduation rites of 310 members of the Mandirigmang May Dangal Simbolo ng Galing at Pagbangon (Madasigon), Marcos said: “As your Commander-in-chief, I will closely work with you, the future leaders of our Armed Forces in our collective public service in building a stronger, more resilient republic.”

“As you encounter challenges along the way, apply the hard-won lessons that you have learned while in the halls of the academy. Clinging to the values of courage, integrity, and patriotism. That way, you will never lose your way. Live up to the precepts that define your class identity. Namely honor, excellence, and ability to recover and help lead our nation towards a progressive and prosperous future that we all aspire for,” he said.

Marcos told the PMA graduates, led by Cadet First Class Warren Leonor of Lipa, Batangas who received the Presidential Saber, they are joining '' a modern and professional organization which is now a more effective and even more formidable vehicle for public service and nation building and a continuing source of pride and self fulfilment for the individual personnel."

Marcos told the graduates that their courage, skills, and strength had made them ready to join the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“As you join the military’s ranks, continue to fuel your undying commitment to genuine love for country and for public service,” Marcos said.

“In all your tasks, diligently work for unity, respect for democratic ideals, institutions, and mechanisms, and the rule of law. Keep close always the paramount ideals which you have imbibed in your time here in the academy,” he added.

“You have been trained now to be prepared for the daunting challenges that await outside this fabled fort. You now continue your lifelong commitment to the nation. The true battles will now begin. Existing realities and the rapidly evolving security environment impel us to be always prepared for any and all threats that our country may face,” he said.

He also advised the new graduates to remain humble as well as honor their families and loved ones as they march forward with “hearts full of pride and vigor”.

Marcos welcomed them to a more modern and professional military, after announcing that last week he had signed into law a measure amending Republic Act 11709, which changes the fixed terms of senior AFP officers.

He also said they are pursuing the AFP Modernization Program through “important military asset acquisition upgrades” and conducting a study on improving the social protection of military and uniformed personnel.

Of the 310 graduates, 238 were males and 72 were females.

Joining the Philippine Army will be 158, 77 in the Philippine Navy, and 75 in the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Leonor has chosen to join the Air Force.

He was followed by Cadet First Class Edmundo Logronio from Manito, Albay who will be joining the Army. Cadet First Class Nicole Sarmiento of Butuan City is third.

Fourth was Cadet 1st Class Zhen Zhen Cayton from Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya and Cadet 1st Class Rez Mark Cantor from Bugallon, Pangasinan who received the Navy saber, rounds off the top five. Jaspearl Tan/DMS