Philippine National School for Deaf and Blind named important cultural property

The Philippine National School for the Deaf and Blind building in

Pasay City was recognized by the National Museum of the Philippines as an important cultural property in a ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was led by Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, Nishimura Tokiko, second secretary of the economic section of the Japan Embassy, Jeremy Barns, director general of the National Museum of the Philippines; at Jorell Legaspi, deputy director-General for Museums-NMP.

The school, established in 1907, it is the pioneer school for the handicapped in the country and in Asia, according to the school's website.

''It has definitely stood the test of time, and as a family here in Pasay, we vow to take care of such a precious gem,” Calixto-Rubiano said in a statement. DMS