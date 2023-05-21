ASF forces Aklan to declare state of calamity

The province of Aklan was placed under state of calamity following the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The declaration of the state of calamity was approved by the Provincial Board of Aklan headed by Vice Governor Reynaldo Quimpoin in a special session on Friday.

In its Facebook post, the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian has confirmed that seven municipalities of Aklan have recorded cases of ASF within their jurisdiction, it includes the towns of Balete, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Kalibo, Batan, and New Washington.

"The declaration allows the provincial government of Aklan to utilized its quick response fund to address the effects of the ASF outbreak," it stated.

Galo Ibardolaza of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said "that the ASF outbreak fits within criteria D, E, and F of the Revised Guidelines for the Declaration of a State of Calamity as promulgated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council."

Ma. Cyrosa Leen Mabel Siñel, provincial veterinarian, noted that "there is enough data to support the declaration" of the state of calamity.

Siñel also noted that "every municipality should totally ban the movement of pigs going in and out of their territorial jurisdictions in order to curb the further spread of the virus".

She also advises municipalities to practice “own production for their own consumption.”

The veterinarian also explained that "while it is safe for humans to consume ASF-infected pork, the OPVET does not recommend the human consumption of pigs infected by the ASF virus." Robina Asido/DMS