LTO chief prohibits license plate confiscation following outcry

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a memorandum responding to widespread public complaints, asserting that motor vehicle license plate confiscation during apprehensions by its law enforcers and deputized agents is prohibited.

LTO Chief Jay Art Tugade recognized the issues raised by the public concerning license plate confiscation by LTO law enforcers and deputized agents, leading him to issue a clarifying memorandum on the subject.

The memorandum, signed by Tugade, accentuates the provisions under Joint Administrative Order (JAO) No. 2014-01. This order stipulates that a driver's license, student permit, or motor vehicle can only be flagged if the apprehending law enforcer cannot immediately administer the relevant penalty to the vehicle or driver.

"In all instances where the penalty includes the confiscation, suspension or revocation of a driver's license or student permit, as well as the suspension or revocation of the registration of a motor vehicle or impounding the motor vehicle, and the same cannot be immediately implemented, the driver's license, the student permit, or motor vehicle, as the case may be, shall be placed on alarm until the proper penalty may be implemented," states the JAO, which Tugade reiterates.

Tugade emphasized on his memo that all LTO law enforcers and authorized agents are forbidden from confiscating license plates if they cannot impound the apprehended motor vehicles. DOTr