Marcos on Sara quitting Lakas-CMD: ''I can understand her''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said he understands Vice President Sara Duterte on her decision to resign from the Lakas-CMD party.

“Alam n’yo naman, si VP Inday Sara is very plain-spoken. Kung ano ang sinabi niya ‘yun ang ibig sabihin nun. She has too much work to do that she cannot be involved in any ? that she cannot allow herself to be distracted. That’s the way I read it,” Marcos said in a press briefing during the presentation of the 160-megawatt wind farm in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte on Friday.

The Vice President and Education Secretary earlier Friday tendered her resignation from the party, citing “execrable political power play.”

Her resignation came following the reorganization of key positions in the House of Representatives where Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal- Arroyo, one of the stalwarts of Lakas-CMD, was removed from her post as Senior Deputy Speaker.

Marcos said Duterte must have been overwhelmed and decided to resign from Lakas amid all her obligations to the people being the Vice President and Education Secretary.

“It’s true because kung titignan mo, kung ano ang mga hinaharap n’ya ay talagang marami talaga at hindi n’ya pwede ? to be involved in whatever it is that is going on ? she has to concentrate on her job as Secretary for the DepEd and now NTF-ELCAC,” Marcos said, referring to Duterte’s recent designation as Vice Chair of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

“So, I can understand why sasabihin niya ‘sige ayusin n’yo muna ‘yan, gagawin ko muna itong mga importanteng kailangan kong tapusin’,” Marcos added, referring to the Vice President’s resignation.

Asked to comment on the change of leadership in the House of Representatives, Marcos said that it is just part of the reorganization, recalling that during his two terms as a member of the House, a reorganization took place three times. Presidential News Desk