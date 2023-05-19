At least ten volunteers hurt as responding fire truck falls on its left side

At least ten fire volunteers were injured as their truck fell on its left side as it responded to a blaze in Paranaque, an officer of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (CDRRM) said Thursday.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, the CDRRM officer said 13 were hurt as the vehicular accident occured along Dr. Arcadio Santos Avenue, which was around 500 meters away from the fire.

"The 13 fire volunteers are from Pasay and they are on their way to respond to the fire incident in Paranaque," the CDRRM officer said.

"They were brought to the OsPar-1 (Ospital ng Paranaque or Hospital of Paranaque) for the treatment of their injury," he added.

Based on the report of Bureau of Fire Protection National Capital Region , the houses razed by fire were located at Linotype Hontiveros compound Fourth Estate, Barangay San Antonio, Paranaque.

In another interview, a fire officer from BFP Paranaque said a total of 150 houses were gutted, with damage estimated at P750,000.

The fire was placed under first alarm at 11:17 am before it was declared under control at 12:38 pm. Eric Acidre/DMS