Philippine Heart Center temporarily not accepting visitors due to COVID-19 cases

The Philippine Heart Center is temporarily not allowing visitors to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 cases.

"Please be informed that the Philippine Heart Center is currently implementing a 'No Visitor Policy' until further notice due to the rise of COVID-19 infections," said the hospital.

"This will be done in order to prevent the spread of the disease amongst its clients, healthcare workers, support personnel, and to maintain full service delivery to its patients," it said.

"We apologize for any inconveniences that may arise," it said.

COVID-19 cases have been rising, with an average of 1,773 cases daily for May 8 to 14. This is 31 percent higher than cases reported from May 1 to 7. DMS