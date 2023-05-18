PCG coordinating with Chinese Embassy on rescue effort of missing crew, including five Filipino sailors, on Chinese fishing vessel

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is coordinating with the Chinese Embassy to monitor the situation and rescue effort for crew members, including five Filipino sailors aboard a Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean.

"The PCG is also closely coordinating with the Chinese Embassy regarding the maritime incident," said Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said on Wednesday.

"The PCG Command Center is monitoring the incident and coordinating with the PCG (search and rescue) SAR teams near the last known location of the said Chinese fishing vessel for possible assistance," he added.

Balilo said based on the initial report the Chinese fishing vessel, the Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 (LPY28) capsized at "2,900 miles northwest of Australia."

"As reported, four vessels and three aircraft are conducting search and rescue operations. The targets are two life rafts allegedly carrying the crew. Rough weather conditions prevailing in the area of SAR operations," he said.

In his Facebook post, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said the 39 sailors aboard the fishing vessel, including 17 Chinese and five Filipino citizens went missing following the incident.

"By the directives of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, verifying the situation, sending more rescue forces, coordinating international maritime search and rescue assistance, and making every effort to contact all relevant local parties and coordinate the search and rescue work," he said.

Huang said "two Chinese vessels, the Lu Peng Yuan Yu 108 and COSCO-registered Yuan Fu Hai, have arrived near the last known location of the Chinese fishing vessel and began investigations and search and rescue operations."

"The Chinese Embassy also rushed in close coordination with the Philippines' DFA, PCG, and other concerned agencies regarding the maritime incident. We pray for the safety of all the sailors as we continue with the operations and coordination," he added. Robina Asido/DMS