Terms of reference of cooperation with US, Japan and Philippines to be discussed

By Robina Asido

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the terms of reference of trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan still has to be discussed.

In a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, Manalo noted that the possible trilateral cooperation which was also discussed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit in Japan early this year is still in the "very early stage".

"This is still of course at a very early stage, though they are (conducting) already some trilateral activities between the Philippines, the US and Japan in the southern part of the Philippines, Sulu Sea. In this particular case, there was an understanding that we should explore the possibility of arrangements," he said.

"But at this stage this has to be discussed in terms of Terms of Reference, what kind of activities so it's really very much in the early stage, but the important thing is, there is an understanding of a principle that it would be (useful) at such times, trilateral cooperation activities," he added.

In his speech, Manalo said the "Philippines' bilateral relationship with Japan spans more than six and a half decades."

"It is a journey of reconciliation, friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect. From the ashes of war, we have forged a comprehensive and vibrant Strategic Partnership," he said.

Manalo also emphasized that "maritime cooperation will always be a key feature of Philippines-Japan ties."

"Being island states binds us in the common objective of keeping the seas of the Indo Pacific safe, secure and peaceful. The Philippines has consistently emphasized its commitment to maintaining the West Philippine Sea/South China Sea as a region of peace and stability. We recognize not only the strategic significance of the West Philippine Sea/South China Sea: the sea is the lifeblood to millions of Filipinos," he said.

"As a nation situated in the heart of this seascape, the Philippines understands that protecting its rights in its Exclusive Economic Zone or EEZ and ensuring unimpeded access is vital for safeguarding the livelihoods of our fisherfolk and preserving the marine resources for future generations," he added.

Manalo also reiterated that Marcos has "unequivocally stated the country's commitment to upholding sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea, and it will continue to pursue peaceful and legal means in order to assert these rights." DMS