Baguio orders mandatory use of face masks indoors, crowded areas

BAGUIO CITY -- Mayor Benjamin Magalong Monday reimposed mandatory use of face masks indoors and in crowded areas due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Baguio has reported 67 active COVID-19 cases, a trend which began three weeks ago.

The mandatory use of face masks at indoor and crowded places applies to everyone.

“We won’t control the mobility of people” Magalong said, “But we have to observe minimum health standards, especially the wearing of masks.” DMS

Magalong said the COVID-19 variant here is mild and persons who have it don't require hospitalization. He urged people to complete their vaccination against COVID-19. DMS