「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,080
$100=P5,570

5月16日のまにら新聞から

Baguio orders mandatory use of face masks indoors, crowded areas

［ 101 words｜2023.5.16｜英字 (English) ］

BAGUIO CITY -- Mayor Benjamin Magalong Monday reimposed mandatory use of face masks indoors and in crowded areas due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Baguio has reported 67 active COVID-19 cases, a trend which began three weeks ago.

The mandatory use of face masks at indoor and crowded places applies to everyone.

“We won’t control the mobility of people” Magalong said, “But we have to observe minimum health standards, especially the wearing of masks.” DMS

Magalong said the COVID-19 variant here is mild and persons who have it don't require hospitalization. He urged people to complete their vaccination against COVID-19. DMS

前の記事2023年5月16日