「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-26度
両替レート
取引なし

5月15日のまにら新聞から

Police rescue 17 Malaysians reportedly working in poor conditions

［ 87 words｜2023.5.15｜英字 (English) ］

Seventeen Malaysians who were reportedly experiencing poor working conditions in a company in Cavite were rescued by police on Friday, the

Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Saturday.

The PNP and the Royal Malaysian Police conducted a joint operation at the Klaire One Corp. along Congbalay Road in Kawit around 10:30 pm.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda said the rescue operation was in response to the victims' request for assistance.

The foreigners were turned over to Malaysian police attache Supt Norazman Hassan Basari Saturday at 6:30 am. DMS

前の記事2023年5月15日 次の記事2023年5月15日