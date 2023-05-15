Police rescue 17 Malaysians reportedly working in poor conditions

Seventeen Malaysians who were reportedly experiencing poor working conditions in a company in Cavite were rescued by police on Friday, the

Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Saturday.

The PNP and the Royal Malaysian Police conducted a joint operation at the Klaire One Corp. along Congbalay Road in Kawit around 10:30 pm.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda said the rescue operation was in response to the victims' request for assistance.

The foreigners were turned over to Malaysian police attache Supt Norazman Hassan Basari Saturday at 6:30 am. DMS