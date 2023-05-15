Duterte justifies Marcos' travels abroad

Former President Rodrigo Duterte said that his successor’s constant traveling to other countries to attend international events as part of fulfilling his duty as president.

In his program “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” aired on SMNI on May 9, Duterte said it was President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s obligation to introduce himself to the world as part of maintaining the country’s reputation.

“I can understand the President. He is being criticized for going in and out. You know, he is a new president. He has to introduce himself to the entire world just to maintain the prestige of the country and that is very important,” Duterte said.

“And now he is flying to Indonesia to attend the ASEAN meeting. It is not only his desire. It is his duty to attend that ASEAN meeting because it is a meeting of ASEAN countries and there are so many things which are very crucial which are being discussed there in the following days,” he added.

Duterte's interview took place before the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia.

Duterte said Marcos stressed that his foreign travels are not just a matter of leisurely strolls since it was actually tiring to be going on frequent trips at his age.

Since assuming his post in June 30, 2022, Marcos has gone on 11 trips abroad.

Marcos said that the public should see the return of investments instead of how much the trips cost.

He previously said he will lessen his foreign trips in 2023, since his administration has to consolidate the investment pledges he got during his first eight trips as President. Jaspearl Tan/DMS