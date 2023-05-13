Gov't looking at different nuclear technologies to address power situation

The government is looking at different nuclear technologies to address a looming power crisis.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he learned that there are a lot of different nuclear technologies from other states.

"Well, we’ve been talking about nuclear for a long time. Since at least, even before I took office, we were already talking about that. It turns out there are many different nuclear technologies," he said.

"We've learned a lot in our last visit to Washington and then, even in the EU. So we’re looking at all of them because the assessment that we do not have enough power supply is right," he added.

Marcos noted that the government is open to every possible source of energy that will help address the power situation in the country.

"So what else can we do? Find new sources. That’s what we’re trying to do. The situation with renewables is also improving but we may have found some other technologies where we do not have to wait for the lead time of six, seven years," he said.

"So we're studying it properly. When it comes to power, we're open to everything. Anything that we can get to add in our power supply. But of course we will continue to increase renewables and decrease fossil fuels. So that’s still the situation now. But I hold out hope that the technology will help solve some of our problems," he added. Robina Asido/DMS