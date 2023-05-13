De Lima acquitted of second drug-related charge, faces one more court case

Former Senator Leila de Lima, a critic of the Duterte administration, was acquitted of one of the two drug charges at a Muntinlupa court on Friday.

De Lima arrived at Branch 204 at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court around 8am. After the verdict was read, she was brought back to the Philippine National Police Custodial Center at 9:07 am. Also acquitted was her former driver, Ronnie Dayan.

Presiding Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara absolved de Lima, 63, of a charge where she reportedly received P10 million from then Bureau of Corrections head Rafael Ragos. The money was said to come from illegal drug trade in prison.

But last year Ragos recanted his statement, saying he was told to do us by a high-ranking official. ''Without his testimony, the crucial link to establish conspiracy is shrouded with reasonable doubt,'' said Alcantara's decision.

De Lima's lawyer, Filibon Tacardon, told reporters she broke down in tears as she heard the verdict.

Greeted by supporters after leaving the courtroom, de Lima raised her right arm, saying thank yous and shouted: ''This is the beginning of my vindication!''

Then, de Lima brought inside a white PNP van to bring her back to the Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, in an ambush interview:'' Let us respect the decision of the judge. I cannot say anything but to praise the judge. For Senator de Lima, that is another victory. I cannot congratulate. That is the justice system working.''

In a statement, de Lima said :'' I had no doubt from the very beginning that I will be acquitted in all the cases the Duterte regime has fabricated against me based on the merits and the strength of my innocence.''

''With this second acquittal in three cases filed against me, my release from more than six years of persecution draws nearer,'' she added.

De Lima's remaining case will be heard at Branch 256 of the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on June 5. Her lawyers are asking for bail.

Charges were filed against de Lima in 2017. DMS