Marcos to reorganize Cabinet by naming losing candidates in 2022 elections

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will reorganize his Cabinet members as the appointment ban lapses a year after the national election.

In a media interview in Indonesia on Tuesday , Marcos confirmed that he will appoint the candidates who lost in the 2022 election to serve for the government.

"Yes, many (of them). I will really use the one year. You can expect that by the end of the first year...," he said when asked about the appointment of the candidate who lost in May 9, 2022 election.

"In a sense their (on-the-job training) OJT of all the people have ended and we have seen who performs well and who is... will be important to what we are doing. So yes, there’s really going to be… I don’t know about reshuffle but reorganization in the Cabinet," he added.

Under Section 6 of the Article IX of the 19897 Constitution, "no candidate who has lost in any election shall, within one year after such election, be appointed to any office in the Government or any Government-owned or controlled corporations or in any of their subsidiaries."

A year after Marcos won as the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines, Marcos still failed to appoint the head of some of the government agencies which includes the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Department of Health (DOH) who are still headed by a designated officer-in-charge and the Department of Agriculture which remain under the president's direct supervision. Robina Asido/DMS