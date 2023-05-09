Marcos issues EO creating Disaster Response and Crisis Management Task Force

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order constituting the disaster response and crisis management task force to ensure clear command unity in government efforts in confronting challenges brought about by natural disasters through evidence- and science-based approach in crisis management.

Through Executive Order No. 24 issued last April 30, Marcos created the Disaster Response and Crisis Management Task Force composed of the Office of the Executive Secretary, Department of National Defense (DND), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Under the EO, which takes effect immediately, the President will designate the task force’s chairperson and vice chairperson from among its members, with the member agencies also designating senior officials to act as their representatives to the task force.

Among the task force’s functions include overseeing and coordinating preparation, monitoring and evaluation of disaster risk management (DRRM) plans and programs on disaster preparedness and response, as well as providing leadership in developing approaches to disaster prevention, mitigation and response.

It is also tasked to collaborate with relevant government agencies and local governments, ensure an integrated approach in disaster preparedness and response, and deliver accessible assistance programs to affected communities.

The task force is mandated to establish a calibrated national disaster mobilization system, exercise oversight powers over government agencies with relevant mandates on disaster preparedness and response, and engage the assistance of consultants, experts and professional advisors.

Other functions include managing and overseeing the implementation of national, local and community-based disaster resilience programs, convening the members of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) for declaring and lifting a state of calamity, and approving disbursements from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund.

In support of regional and local disaster risk reduction management councils, the task force will organize Quick Response Groups which can be deployed during or in anticipation of the imminent impact of a disaster.

Through the whole-of-government approach, the President’s EO mandates all government agencies, including government-owned or controlled corporations and government financial institutions, as well as state universities and colleges, to provide the necessary support and assistance to the task force.

The implementation of the order will be funded by existing appropriations of the member-agencies of the task force, as may applicable, the contingent fund, and other funding sources identified by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Presidential News Desk