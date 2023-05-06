China criticizes US for using Bilateral Defense Guidelines with Philippines to meddle in sea row

China criticized the United States for using the Bilateral Defense Guidelines with the Philippines to meddle in the issue in the South China Sea.

"With the concerted efforts of regional countries, the situation in the South China Sea has maintained overall stability. The US-Philippines defense guidelines is a bilateral arrangement. China firmly opposes any country’s move to meddle in the South China Sea issue to harm China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests by citing the guidelines," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

The Bilateral Defense guidelines clarify the commitment of the US under the Mutual Defense Treaty, to defend its allied country in case of an external armed attack in the Pacific, including the South China Sea.

"I would like to stress that the South China Sea is the shared home for countries in the region, not a hunting ground for forces outside the region," she said.

"When regional countries are committed to mutual trust, solidarity, cooperation and properly handling differences, they have in their hand the key to peace and stability in the South China Sea," she added.

The new guidelines were established by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Department of National Defense Officer in Charge (OIC) Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. during the visit of Philippine delegates headed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Pentagon on Wednesday.

The commitment of the United States under the MDT was also made clear by Austin in his opening remarks during his meeting with Marcos on the same day.

"Let me tell you once again that our mutual defense treaty applies to armed attacks on our armed forces, Coast Guard vessels, public vessels, or aircraft in the Pacific including anywhere in the South China Sea," Austin said.

"So, make no mistake Mr. President, we will always have your back, in the South China Sea or elsewhere in the region," he added. Robina Asido/DMS