CHR investigating alleged surveillance, profiling by military on Gabriela, Makabayan bloc members in Tondo

The Commission on Human Rights is investigating the alleged surveillance and profiling by the military against Gabriela and Makabayan bloc members in Tondo.

In a statement Thursday, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in the National Capital Region (NCR) said the investigation is being done based on the complaint filed by Gabriela secretary general Renerose Bihag and Makabayan Bloc coordinator Enrique Lozada Jr.

According to the CHR, Bihag filed a complaint concerning the alleged profiling of her identity by the elements of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Joint Task Force ? NCR in barangay 105 in Tondo on March 13.

On the same day, Lozada, a resident of the same barangay in Tondo, claimed that he is being profiled by soldiers under the task force and even took photographs of his house. "Three residents in the same area also complained of harassment by military officers on 27 April 2023," it stated.

Police Lt. Col. Rosalino Ibay, Jr., station commander of Manila Police District ? Station 1 said the deployment of the military in his area of jurisdiction augments police in maintaining peace and order in Tondo.

Officials of Barangay 105 confirmed that the soldiers coordinated with them in setting up their barracks, which was put up on March 9.

Aside from joining the visibility patrol of the Barangay Security Development Office and police during night time, soldiers have also conducted feeding programmes and civic action in the community according to barangay authorities.

The CHR said that it "recognises the efforts of the task force to ensure peace, order, and security in the said community". However, it noted that "ensuring collective good must not breach human rights, such as the rights to privacy and safety, which are guaranteed under the Constitution."

"Genuine work towards peace and security should enhance the safety and dignity of all individuals, regardless of socio-political affiliation, ideological belief, sector, among others," it stated.

"Pending the results of CHR’s independent probe, we continue to caution against the dangers of profiling that classifies persons into certain categories and labels, which undermines their rights," the CHR said.

"Based on our findings in the CHR Report on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders, profiling or data collection can result to discrimination and may even endanger the safety, life, and liberty of profiled individuals as has been the case for many members and officers of organisations that are branded as “leftists," it added. Robina Asido/DMS