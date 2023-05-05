COVID-19 cases rise to 1,190 from 843 on Wednesday

COVID-19 cases rose to 1,190 on Thursday from 843 in the previous day.

It was highest in less than a week as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,263 COVID-19 cases last April 30.

DOH said no deaths were reported while 384 persons recovered. There were 8, 371 active cases.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said the nationwide positivity rate was 18 percent, with 513 cases in the NCR, 89 in Rizal and 78 in Cavite. The positivity rate last Wednesday was 15.9 percent.

David said in his Twitter account they are projecting that the NCR positivity rate will reach 25 percent, from the current 19.7 percent, as of May 2.

"It could go as high as 25 percent... We might reach 25 percent this time next week. I hope it doesn't. These are just projections," said David in a TV interview. DMS