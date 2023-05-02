Discussions with Meralco ongoing to prevent another NAIA power outage

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) are discussing “ways forward” to prevent the recurrence of another power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 as well as other terminals, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said Monday.

In a briefing, Bautista said DOTr officials immediately met with Meralco representatives right after the power was restored.

“We met with Meralco after the power was returned. We also had discussions on how to move forward,” Bautista said.

Bautista explained after the power interruption, a team from Meralco immediately arrived at the terminal to assess the situation.

The transport chief likewise noted that the MIAA immediately turned on its generator sets and partially supplied power to the check in system, immigration system, final security x-ray, arrival baggage carousel, elevators, escalators, air conditioning, and lights.

MIAA and Meralco were able to put up the regular power at around 8:46 am with NAIA operations has commenced using the regular Meralco power, according to Bautista.

According to Meralco's Noel Espiritu, the power outage was caused by either faulty wiring or short circuit, which resulted to a high amount of power current and fault indicator. He added they are still looking into the cause of the power interruption.

“‘Yun po ang mga abnormalities sa sign ng circuit breaker kung saan kapag nasense yun ng fault indicator, yun po ay high amount of current na sya namang nasense ng fault indicator at dun nalaman namin kung saan i-trouble shoot, pero sa ngayon yun po ay amin pang tinitingnan ang eksaktong cause ng fault current,” Espiritu said.

Bautista said the MIAA will conduct a “full electrical audit” at the terminals to avoid future power interruptions and passenger inconveniences.

He added that the DOTr will secure the necessary budget and undergo procurement activities before conducting a full electrical audit.

Bautista expressed his gratitude to Meralco for its swift response to the situation and working with MIAA authorities to restore power.

Bautista likewise apologized to the affected passengers, who had their flights cancelled or delayed due to the power outage.

Affected passengers were provided water and food through the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), he said. DOTr