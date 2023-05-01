Marcos creates inter-agency body to examine freedom to organization violations: Laguesma

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the creation of a new inter-agency committee to look into cases of freedom to organization violations, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said Sunday.

Laguesma said Marcos issued Executive Order (EO) No. 23 in line with the recommendation of the International Labor Organization High Level Tripartite Mission.

"The goal (of the EO) is to take steps to resolve the complaints stipulated in the report of the ILO High Level Mission. We expect this will start the concerted action by the government to address the long-standing issues regarding Freedom of Association," Laguesma told reporters in an interview during the DOLE's 121st Labor Day celebration at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The President Communications Office (PCO) said under EO No. 23, the new inter-agency will be chaired by the Executive Secretary and vice chaired by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Its members include the Department of Justice, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of National Defense, Department of Trade and Industry, National Security Council and the Philippine National Police.

During his speech at the Labor Day event, Marcos said "protection of workers" is among the top priority agenda of his administration.

"You can expect that your government will not neglect the labor and employment sector under my administration," Marcos said.

After its visit to the country last January to look into freedom to organization violations, the ILO mission came out with recommendations, including the creation of a new presidential body to address the cases reported by labor groups.

The All Philippine Trade Unions (APTU) reported at least 68 incidents of trade unionists killings to the ILO mission. DMS