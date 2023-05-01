Marcos leaves for US to meet Biden

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. left Sunday afternoon for a four-day working visit to the United States where he will meet with President Joe Biden for bilateral talks.

Malacañang last week announced that Marcos will stay in the US from May 1 to 4.

It is the second bilateral meeting between Marcos and Biden. The first one was last September in New York.

In his departure speech at the Villamor Airbase, Marcos said his visit will reaffirm the country’s alliance with the US.

“My visit to the United States, and more especially my meeting with President Joe Biden is essential to advancing our national interest and strengthening that very important alliance. During this visit, we will reaffirm our commitment to fostering our long-standing alliance as an instrument of peace and as a catalyst of development in the Asia-Pacific region, and for that matter, the rest of the world,” Marcos said.

“I intend to convey to President Biden and his senior Cabinet officials that the President is determined to forge an even stronger relationship with the United States in a wide range of areas that not only address concerns of our times but also those that are critical to advancing our core interest. These areas include food security agricultural productivity development and digital economy, energy security, climate change, cybersecurity as well as ensuring resilience from threats to our economy as well as ensuring our resilience from threats to our economy including global supply chain disruptions and economic coercion,” he added.

Marcos also said he would meet with American business leaders to attract more investors to the Philippines as part of his “push for greater economic engagement” with the US.

“I intend to speak and find opportunities in the semiconductor industry, critical minerals, renewable and clean energy, including nuclear, and infrastructure projects that will improve our digital telecommunication systems and facilitate sustainability efforts to address climate change,” he said.

“As with my visit to New York last year, I expect to meet with American business leaders to further promote trade and investment in the Philippines. The economic team and I shall be joined by key Filipino private sector leaders in exploring business opportunities that would serve to grow our economy even more,” he added.

Marcos said he also looked forward to meeting with the Filipino community during his visit to Washington. Jaspearl Tan/DMS