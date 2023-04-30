Magnitude 5.2 quake hits Occidental Mindoro

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the province of Occidental Mindoro early Saturday, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected.

The epicenter of the quake was monitored at 19km southeast of Looc, Occidental Mindoro around 12 am.

The tremor, tectonic in origin, has a depth of 74 km.

Intensity Five was reportedly felt over Sablayan, and Rizal in Occidental Mindoro; Intensity Four in San Jose and Paluan, in the same province, also in Puerto Galera, City of Calapan and San Teodoro in Oriental Mindoro; Intensity Three in the City of Manila, City of Las Piñas, City of Lipa and Batangas City as well as in Abra De Ilog and Lubang, in Occidental Mindoro and in Alfonso in Cavite.

Intensity Two was also reported over Quezon City; City of Pasig; City of Marikina; City of Makati; City of Valenzuela and in City of Bacoor in Cavite and Looc in Occidental Mindoro then Intensity One in the City of General Trias in Cavite.

On the other hand, Phivolcs also recorded Instrumental Intensity Four over the area of Puerto Galera and Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Intensity Three in Lemery and Calatagan in Batangas, San Ildefonso in Bulacan, City of Tagaytay and Magallanes in Cavite and Las Piñas; Intensity Two in Abucay in Bataan, Batangas City, Cuenca, San Luis, Bauan, Laurel, and Sta. Teresita in Batangas, City of Malolos, Marilao, Guiguinto, Calumpit, and Pulilan in Bulacan, Ternate in Cavite, City of Muntinlupa, Abra De Ilog in Occidental Mindoro, Victoria in Oriental Mindoro.

Instrumental Intensity One was also monitored in Dinalupihan in Bataan, City of Lipa and Talisay in Batangas, Norzagaray and Obando in Bulacan, City of San Juan; Pasay City; City of Malabon; City of Parañaque; Pateros in Metro Manila, Guagua in Pampanga; Gumaca and Dolores in Quezon, Cardona, Angono, and Taytay in Rizal, San Antonio, Cabangan, Subic, and City of Olongapo in Zambales. Robina Asido/DMS