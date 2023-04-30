PNP to field 18,000 police officers on Labor Day

All security measures are in place for demonstrations by cause-oriented groups on Labor Day, May 1, as the Philippine National Police (PNP) will field around 18,000 police officers across the country.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said policemen will secure freedom

parks where labor unions and other groups are expected to hold demonstrations.

They will also deploy police along major thoroughfares and transportation hubs.

“Yung concentration natin ay dito sa ating mga freedom parks at mga

places of convergence wherein may namonitor tayo magsasagawa ng

rally,” she said in an interview over Teleradyo.

In Metro Manila, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will be fielding at least 10,529 police personnel on Monday.

Rally organizers earlier said they will mobilize at least 10,000 workers for mass actions.

Fajardo said the PNP national headquarters at Camp Crame will not raise its alert status but is giving police commanders leeway to place their forces on full alert depending on the situation.

“ This will be a normal alert'', she said. DMS