Filipino, Chinese crew of dredging vessel dies, three missing in collision off Corregidor

A Filipino and a Chinese crew of a dredging vessel died while three others were missing following a collision at the vicinity of waters off Corregidor Island on Friday.

The collision occurred between MV Hong Hai 189, a Sierra Leone flagged dredging vessel and MT Petite Soeur, a Marshall Island flagged "chemical or oil" tanker vessel around 9:30 pm.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, its sub-station in Corregidor was informed that MV Hong Hai 189 had capsized.

The PCG dispatched BRP Capones to respond while a rescue vessel, Heng Da 19 rescued 16 of the 20 crew members of MV Hong Hai 189. Of the rescued crew members, two were rushed to Bataan General Hospital for treatment.

It also noted that four of the 20 crew members of MV Hong Hai 189 are Filipinos and they were all rescued but one of them who is the safety officer of the vessel died at the hospital.

The body of the Chinese crew of MV Hong Hai 189 was recovered by the SAR team around 7:30 am while the search for three other missing Chinese crews continued as of Saturday.

As of Saturday, the PCG dispatched another vessel and aluminum and rubber boats, to assist the search and rescue (SAR) operations.

"The Coast Guard Aviation Force is currently conducting an aerial survey to augment the SAR operations," said PCG.

It also confirmed that all the 21 crews of MT Petite Soeur that is anchored in Mariveles, Bataan were in good physical condition.

"The authorities will conduct a port state control inspection to MT Petite Soeur to hold and detain the vessel," said PCG. Robina Asido/DMS