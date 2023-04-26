DOH says LGUs under Alert Level 2 can impose own protocols

The Department of Health (DOH) Tuesday assured Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and other local government officials under Alert Level 2 that they have the "flexibility" to implement their own health protocols against COVID-19.

In a press conference, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said: ''The local governments are given certain flexibility (in imposing health protocols). They know better the risk level in their areas."

"This is as long as the layers of protection needed by their people are present so that we can prevent more transmission," she added.

Vergeire issued the statement after Garcia questioned the Alert Level 2 imposed in Cebu and 25 other provinces by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Garcia said the province of Cebu will not comply with the guidelines imposed by the IATF.

Also under Alert Level 2 were provinces of Benguet, Ifugao, Quezon, Palawan, Camarines Norte, Masbate, Antique, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Leyte, Western Samar, Lanao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, North Cotabato, Saranggani, Sultan Kudarat, Dinagat Islands, Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi Tawi.

Vergeire said Alert Level 2 classifications were imposed due to low COVID-19 vaccination coverage in their areas. DMS