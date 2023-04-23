DICT head believes 80% of SIM cards are registered

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan Uy believes that almost 80 percent of activated subscriber identity module (SIM) cards in the country are registered.

The deadline for SIM registration under the law is on April 26. Uy had said that subscribers were given 120 days to confirm they own the SIM cards. SIM card registration is also expected to help authorities to track down people sending text scams.

In a radio interview, Uy explained that based on the estimate of the telecommunication companies or telcos, not all the 168 million activated SIM cards are expected to be registered.

"The estimate of telcos, a large portion of 168 million are disposable SIMs that were just used temporarily, either scams, or telemarketing, or those that were sold to travelers, tourists in the Philippines... So their actual estimate is closer to maybe 100 million more or less active SIMs," he said.

"If that will be the basis, we have about 78, 79 million registered SIMs as of I think on the 19. We think almost 80 percent registered, not 40 plus percent," he added.

Uy said the Department of Information Technology (DICT) together with the telcos and other stakeholders will meet on Monday to identify the gaps that need to be addressed to make the possible extension of registration more effective.

"That's the data we will be trying to find out. That's why we're meeting on Monday," he said.

"We really have to study carefully what the problems are. If ever we do make an extension, we will include this in the adjustment in the rules or to accommodate the area or in the demographic that cannot register," he added.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual recently said he favored an extension of the SIM card registration because a big deactivation of these cards could affect business, especially digital payments and mobile banking. Robina Asido/DMS