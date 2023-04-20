NWRB says water is enough for Metro Manila this summer

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said Wednesday there is enough supply of water for Metro Manila this summer.

At a “Laging Handa” briefing, NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David, Jr. said the water level of Angat Dam was stable and could provide enough water to households during summer.

“(The water level) of Angat Dam is at 197.99 meters and we can say that the level is normal and the supply is enough to address the needs of the customers during this summer,” David said.

He also assured the public that despite the recently approved increased water allocation for Metro Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), there will still be enough water for residents in preparation for El Nino.

The NWRB on Saturday approved the request of MWSS to increase their water allocation from the Angat-Ipo-La Mesa water system for April from 48 to 52 cubic meters per second.

David said they approved the request to lessen the impact of the repairs MWSS is doing on their leaking pipes, which cause water interruption.

“Based on our projections and monitoring of the current situation of Angat dam, we think the additional allocation for the month of April and May will not have a major effect (on the water supply),” David said.

“However, we need to monitor the development of the situation of Angat Dam, especially with the threat that El Nino will possibly enter before this year ends and will be in effect until next year,” he added.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) earlier forecast that El Nino, which is known to cause drought, would affect 25 provinces starting this third quarter until 2024.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has recently formed a water management body to address problems that could arise from the effects El Nino. Jaspearl Tan/DMS