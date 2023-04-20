Voltes V returns to Philippine television in May

A Japanese anime series will return to Philippine television as a live-action drama that will start to air next month after a seven-day run in selected cinemas.

The GMA Network launched the Voltes V: Legacy premier night and presscon on Tuesday at SM North EDSA.

It has been 45 years since Voltes V was first aired in the Philippines.

Mark Reyes, director of Voltes V: Legacy, said the first airing of the original Voltes V anime was from 1978 to 1979.

In a presscon, Reyes said: "I think the mega trailer really went crazy. We were getting reaction videos, in Japan, US videos, and other nations, so it's not only local but worldwide.

"The CEO (chief executive officer) of TOEI ( Co. Ltd) already said that, hopefully, you know, GMA and Telesuccess will be able to show this around the world," he added.

At the premiere night of Voltes V Legacy, Fumio Yoshimura, president and CEO of TOEI Company LTD, praised the live-action through a message on screen.

Yohimura said: "Since its production by TOEI Company in 1977 and its broadcast in Japan, "Ultra Electromagnetic Machine Voltes V" has been loved by the people of the Philippines for a long time. It is a great source of pride and joy for us. "

He also thanked the GMA Network and its production of Voltes V: Legacy for bringing it back in a live-action drama.

Yoshimura said: "Thanks to the excellent efforts of GMA Network and Telesuccess Productions, 'Voltes V Legacy' has been brought to live-action drama and revived in the modern era. With its refined design, overwhelming creativity and ingenuity, coupled with intense battle action, "Voltes V" achieved a powerful presence that is perfectly condensed in a masterpiece worthy of the term "Legacy," which is a true testament to the passion, dedication and enthusiasm of the talented Filipino production staff and cast members."

"We hope that this excellent Philippine production will be seen around Asia and throughout the world, for everyone's entertainment and enjoyment," he added.

The Voltes V: Legacy TV series will start on May 8. It follows the story of three brothers, Steve, Big Bert, and Little Jon Armstrong, and their friends Jamie Robinson and Mark Gordon, as they fight the forces of humanoid aliens as Boazaninas who plan to invade the earth and launch their beast fighters all over the world.

Before its TV show, it will be shown in SM cinemas from April 19 to 25. It will run for two hours. The price of a regular ticket is P370. Eric Acidre/DMS