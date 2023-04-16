NWRB raises water allocation to MWSS from April 16 to April 30

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) increased the water allocation to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the second half of the month.

According to the NWRB, because of the additional four cubic meters per second (cms) allocation from Angat Dam, a total of 52 CMS will be provided to MWSS starting Sunday up to April 30.

This is expected to increase water supply in Metro Manila, especially for customers of Maynilad.

The NWRB noted that it "recognized the efforts of the MWSS to immediately implement its conservation action plan and water supply augmentation measures to address the current water service interruptions, thus, it allowed the additional four cms to the originally-approved allocation of 48 CMS in April".

"The supplementary allocation is to support the stop gap efforts of the MWSS in addressing the water curtailment in the west zone area of Metro Manila affecting millions of water consumers," it stated.

The NWRB noted that the MWSS is intensifying its pipeline leak repairs, and maximizing the utilization of its water treatment plants and deep wells.

"For the month of May, the requested 52 cms is also conditionally approved, pending the MWSS execution of its commitments and compliance with certain conditions related to water augmentation and conservation by April 2023," the board said.

Amid the threat of El Niño, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast shows that Angat may receive near normal rainfall from May to September which is expected to replenish the water in the dam and will alleviate the possible brunt of the impending El Niño phenomenon in the latter part of the year.

The NWRB, along with its partners MWSS, NIA (National Irrigation Authority), Pagasa and National Power Corp. , will continue to monitor, evaluate and manage the water supply for Metro Manila and its adjoining provinces.

The technical working group is also preparing contingency plans to minimize the effects of El Niño while the NWRB is continuously appealing to water consumers in contributing to water supply sustainability by applying practical water conservation measures in their homes, offices, businesses and communities. Robina Asido/DMS