Government to roll out e-travel fully on April 15

Travelers to and from the Philippines will experience a more convenient immigration procedure through the use of the e-Travel System starting April 15, said the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the e-Travel System as a single data collection platform for arriving and departing passengers to establish an integrated border control, health surveillance, and economic data analysis.

"Not only does this speed up immigration clearance, this initiative also ensures interoperability among border management agencies, and saves government resources,” said Tansingco.

The platform, which was initially launched in December, was initially rolled out at the arrival area and was expanded to cover departing travelers. DMS