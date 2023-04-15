PNP official denies involvement in alleged cover-up in big shabu buy-bust

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Deputy Chief for Operations Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos, Jr. on Friday denied his involvement in an alleged cover-up of a buy-bust operation where 990 kilos of shabu were seized.

The buy-bust operation in October 2022 resulted in the arrest of Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, Jr.

“Relying only on CCTV footage with no due process, or further consultation, Secretary Abalos, however well-meaning he may have been, implicated my name in the purported irregular buy-bust operation,” Santos said at a press conference.

“I strongly deny any involvement in whatever impropriety or infraction of law or standard operating procedures if there are any, in the alleged cover-up in the buy-bust operation,” he added.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. on Monday called on high-ranking officials said to be involved in the cover-up of the drug haul to file a leave of absence while they were being investigated.

Abalos also showed CCTV footage of the buy-bust operation which appeared to be different from the report of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG).

He named 14 high-ranking PNP officials, including Santos, who were allegedly trying to conceal Mayo’s arrest.

Santos maintained that he was present at the crime scene upon the order of PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

He said there was a “was lack of due process and opportunity to be heard”.

“Had I been given the chance to be heard, I would have told the SILG (Abalos) that I went to the crime scene upon the instruction of the PNP Chief. After the fact. I was not part of the conduct of the buy-bust operation,” Santos said.

“Second there was an exhaustive Senate inquiry by the committee on dangerous drugs involving this police operation and my name was never implicated in the anomaly,” he added.

Santos said he was the one who insisted that the PNP file a case against Mayo.

He described that he saw a vault where drugs were stored and that he found a suitcase and sacks containing drugs.

“So then I inspected the vault and saw that there was another small vault. I asked who opened that vault and saw Atadero, the caretaker. I asked who opened the vault, but no one answered. When I checked the small vault, I found the ID of Mayo. Where was he? I said he should be arrested, charges should be filed against him and he should go undergo inquest proceedings,” Santos said.

Santos claimed he had no knowledge about the buy-bust operation because he just went there to congratulate his team.

He said that initially, the drug haul was estimated to be 600 kilos but upon his “close inspection” it was revealed to be almost a ton.

According to Santos, since he has only six months left before retirement, he could not influence the result of the investigation.

“Now that I am already relieved, I am not doing anything. I no longer have a position. I no longer have any influence. So now the truth is I don’t know if I should file a leave or how they will deal with me,” Santos said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS