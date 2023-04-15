WHO Western Pacific official says recent increase in COVID-19 not cause for concern

An official of the World Health Organization (WHO) - Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) Friday said the recent rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines is not considered as a cause for concern.

In a press briefing, WHO-West Pacific Regional Office Health Security and Emergency Director Babatunde Olowokure said they are not being alarmed over the increase in COVID-19 cases being seen in the Philippines over the past several weeks.

"We are seeing a slight rise in the number of cases. We have to interpret this movements with caution," said Olowokure.

"It is not a concern but we will continue to monitor. We continue to look at the severity (of cases), and if we do see an increase, of course, we will be in touch with the DOH," he added.

Olowokure explained that they are not worried over the increase in cases since hospilization of severe and critical cases remain minimal.

He said COVID-19 deaths remains low.

"What we are seeing is a reduction in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. We are seeing a reduction in the number of deaths due to COVID-19," he said.

The DOH reported a recent rise in COVID-19 cases with the country seeing an average of 278 cases per day for the period of April 3 to 9. DMS