MRT 3 to refile petition for rate hike

Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 will refile a petition for a fare hike after it was dismissed by the Supreme Court (SC) last month.

This was confirmed by Assistant Transport Secretary Jorjette Aquino during the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Thursday.

"According to (MRT) Operations Director, Oscar Bongon, they will again file a petition for the fare increase which requests for the same fare hikes in the petition of (Light Rail Transit Authority) LRTA for LRT 2,'' she said.

It can be recalled that the petition of fare hikes of the MRT, LRT1 and LRT2 were dismissed by the SC as it requires ''prior notice and hearing to be valid."

Due to lack of income, the MRT filed its fare hike petition of P4 to P6 to the Rail Regulatory Unit of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier this year. Robina Asido/DMS