Philippine, US army soldiers hold Balikatan platoon live-fire exercise

Philippine Army and US Army Pacific soldiers held a platoon live-fire exercise which is part of the ongoing 38th Exercise Balikatan at Range 5, Camp Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Capas, Tarlac on April 11.

Soldiers from the Philippine Army’s 99th Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Division and 51st Engineer Brigade with three platoons from the US Army conducted various operations during the live-fire exercise which include artillery preparatory fires, helicopter air assault, aerial gunnery, obstacle breaching, knockout bunker, and room clearing.

The live-fire exercise is part of the ongoing 38th iteration of Balikatan which involves more than 17,000 Filipino and US soldiers training side-by-side in a spectrum of military operations. Balikatan is a testament to the longstanding and enduring friendship between the Philippines and the United States, and their shared commitment to regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific. Office of the Army Chief of Public Affairs