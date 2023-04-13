Lorenzana expresses appreciation to Japan gov't for award

By Robina Asido

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Chairman Delfin Lorenzana expressed his appreciation to the Japanese government which will award him with the Order of the Rising Sun Gold and Silver Star.

In an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun Wednesday, Lorenzana who served as defense secretary during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte admitted that he did not know why he was chosen to receive the award.

"I am actually flattered that the Japanese government accorded me this award. I am not really aware of the criteria that they use toward to me except that I stayed as secretary of defense for six years because my predecessor (former Defense) Secretary (Voltaire) Gazmin also served for six years and he was also given the Order of the Rising Sun," he said.

Gazmin also received the same award from Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa in his residence in Makati City on May 6, 2022.

"During my time, I fostered closer relationships between the Philippines and Japan, especially the military sector. Although we did not do some exercises I think the Japanese government donated military equipment like surveillance planes," said Lorenzana.

Aside from the TC90 Patrol Aircraft for the Philippine Navy, the military assets that were transferred from Japan to Philippines during Lorenzana's term include radar systems and helicopter spare parts for the Philippine Air Force.

"We thank the Japanese government because by then the spare parts for the Huey (helicopters) have almost gone and we need spare parts... so we are very thankful," he said.

Lorenzana expressed belief that the process that was developed through his six years of interaction with the Japanese Ministry of Defense during his term as defense secretary also helped strengthen the relationship between the Philippines and Japan.

"I think we met with the Japanese minister that time ... we had a good relationship. We talked about a lot of issues. We talked about North Korea. We talked about the West Philippine Sea, but I am sure that the interest of Japan is to have a peaceful area here in Southeast Asia. I think that is the extent of my work when I was the defense secretary working with the Japanese Ministry of Defense," he said.

"It was actually the process from start to finish where we nurtured relationship between Philippines and Japan, especially in the defense sector...I think that is more important, the donation of those equipment to me are irrelevant to the process of developing defense to defense relationship between Philippine and Japan. It is like developing friendship, so that you can trust each other," he added.

The Embassy of Japan is expected to formally announce the conferment of the Order of the Rising Sun Gold and Silver Star award to Lorenzana within the month.

It can be recalled that on March 15, 2023, the Senate gave its consent to Lorenzana and Commission on Audit (COA) chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba to receive their awards from the government of Japan.

Cordoba is also expected to receive "the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon" award from the Japanese government.

According to the Senate, The Order of the Rising Sun which was established in 1875, is a decoration bestowed by Japan upon individuals in recognition of their exceptional services to the nation or the public. It is also given to foreigners who made notable contributions to enhance bilateral relations. DMS