One die, four hurt in Pasig fire

One person died while four were injured after a fire razed a residential area in Pasig City on Tuesday.

Based on an initial report, the fire took place at Esguerra St. Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City around 11:48 am.

The fire was placed under control around 12:30 pm and extinguished at 1:12 pm.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) did not name the fatality while the injured were identified as Roland Gumanas, 47, Reymund Reyes, 31, Kevin Gonzales, 25, and Angelo Lupif, 27. Robina Asido/DMS