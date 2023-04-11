COVID-19 average cases near 300: DOH

Average daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are nearing 300, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In the DOH COVID-19 Case Bulletin, daily cases averaged 278 for April 3 to 9 or 13 percent higher than those for March 27 to April 2.

There were 17 additional severe and critical cases during the past week. Thirty deaths were notched in that period.

There were 378 severe and critical cases in the country as of April 9 and 201 are in ICU beds. DMS