At least 72 drown during Holy Week: PNP

A total of 72 people drowned during Holy Week, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

In a “Laging Handa” briefing, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said out of the 67 drowning incidents, there were 72 fatalities, five injured and six missing.

The highest incidents were in Calabarzon with 19 deaths, Ilocos with 14 deaths and Central Luzon with 10 deaths.

Fajardo said that around 23 victims were minors while three others were senior citizens.

In an interview with CNN Philippines on Sunday, Fajardo said the high drowning incidents among minors were caused by neglect of parents and guardians.

“Based on our reports, particularly among minors, the children were left by themselves to swim in the sea. They would swim to the deep part. The others were left on their own on in the swimming pool,” Fajardo said.

“That’s why we constantly remind parents and adults not to leave their children swimming by themselves in the deep parts of the sea and the swimming pool,” she added.

She said the adults that drowned did not know how to swim and would be swept by the strong current. Jaspearl Tan/DMS