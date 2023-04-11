Marcos says Philippines will not allow EDCA sites to be used for ''offensive action''

By Robina Asido

PILAR, Bataan- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assures that the Philippine government will not allow sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to be used for ''offensive action.''

Marcos gave his assurance when China claimed that the additional four EDCA sites could add tension in the region as two of the four new EDCA sites are located in Cagayan, a province in Northern Luzon near Taiwan.

"The reaction of China is not surprising because they are worried, but we, the Philippines will not allow that our bases will be used to any offensive action. This will only be use to help the Philippines if needed," Marcos said in an ambush interview after he led the celebration of the 81st Day of Valor in Mt. Samat, Bataan on Monday.

"If no one is attacking us, there is no need to worry because we will not fight against them. What we are just doing is to continue to defend our territory and the Republic," he added.

After the Philippines and United States government formally named the four additional EDCA sites which include Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela and Balabac Island in Palawan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said: “The result will inevitably be increased military tension and endangering regional peace and stability."

"Regional countries need to think about what is right for the region and mutually beneficial so as to make a choice that serves regional peace and stability as well as their own interests,” she added.

In his speech during the event, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa said Japan seeks ''to prevent a repeat tragedy of war for the sake of present and future generations. Following the large-scale immediate reaction last August, another military fleet is now underway around Taiwan".

"Repeated large-scale military action in the vicinity by our neighbor seriously affect the peace and security of Japan and other countries in the regions. As well as the safety and livelihood of their citizens. We sincerely hope that issues surrounding Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue, not by force," he said.

"Today, in this sacred site, we gather and act as close friends and like-minded partners in preserving peace and prosperity in this region for the future generation. I believe that this is the best tribute we can offer to the souls of those who passed away in the fighting that took place here 81 years ago,'' he added.

The wreath laying ceremony was also attended by US Embassy in the Philippines Charge d'Affaires Heather Variava, Senator Francis Tolentino, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino, other military officials and retired military and World War veterans. DMS