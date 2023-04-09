PCG records more than 100,000 passengers Saturday

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded more than 100,0000 inbound and outbound passengers in all ports nationwide as of Saturday.

As of 12 noon, the PCG has monitored a total of 139,952 inbound and outbound passengers, of which 82,733 were outbound and 57,219 were inbound.

From 6am to 12 noon. a total of 73,984 outbound and 49,500 inbound passengers were recorded while 8,749 outbound and 7,719 inbound passengers were monitored from 12 midnight to 6am.

Inbound and outbound travelers are expected to increase as the PCG is still monitoring the number of passengers from 12 noon to 6pm of the same day.

According to PCG, they deployed 2,779 frontline personnel in 15 PCG Districts have inspected a total 453 vessels and 1,954 motorbancas.

The PCG placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert to manage the influx of port passengers during Holy Week from April 2 to 10. Robina Asido/DMS