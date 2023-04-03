DOH to hold vaccination drive vs measles after big jump recorded

The Department of Health (DOH) will conduct an anti-measles vaccination during its nationwide Supplemental Immunization Activity in May.

This follows a report that measles cases rose to 208 from January 1 to March 11 compared to 36 during the same period last year.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said some 11.1 million children aged 0 to 59 months will be offered measles vaccines during house-to-house immunization.

Having the highest number of cases are Zamboanga Peninsula 41, National Capital Region 35, Central Visayas 25, and Central Luzon 21.

No deaths due to measles have been reported.

Immunization rate among children against measles have gone down in recent years. DMS