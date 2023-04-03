MARINA on heightened alert from April 2 to 10 to ensure safe passenger travel

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has implemented a heightened alert status starting Sunday to April 10, to ensure the safety of all passengers traveling during the long weekend.

MARINA Administrator Hernani Fabia has urged all regional offices and its Enforcement Service to intensify the conduct of compliance monitoring of all passenger vessels plying in domestic waters -- which forms part in the agency's commitment to ensuring safe and secure navigation.

The MARINA Regional Office IV which covers the port of Batangas, one of the main gateways to and from destinations, has issued a Relaxation order starting March 27. Coordination with other government agencies has also been made to strengthen support towards mutual concerns.

To guide passengers, MARINA Circular No. 2018-07 will be in effect during Semana Santa 2023.

This circular ensures that passengers can claim payments/refunds of fares in cases of delayed, cancelled, and unfinished/uncompleted voyages.

For any concerns, passengers can reach the MARINA Enforcement Operations Center Hotline at 09399534642. MARINA