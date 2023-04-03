Japanese ''allegedly'' shoots self in firing range

A Japanese died after ''allegedly'' shooting himself in a firing range in Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City, a police report said.

The incident happened in the afternoon of March 29, police said.

The Japanese arrived at the firing range and requested for 21 live ammunition. The firing range marshall took videos of him while shooting, an initial police report said.

''The victim always kept asking for the remaining bullet. The range marshall replied there were two bullets left. Thus the latter positioned himself to the target board, however when there was only one bullet left allegedly he pointed the gun to his head which caused him to fall in the floorwith blood all over his head,'' the police report said.

Police said the range marshall ''immediately sought assistance to her co-workers to call an ambulance.'' Responders found the victim had '' no pulse and no breathing,'' the police report said.

Police are investigating the case. DMS