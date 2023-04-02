MMDA will allow provincial buses to use EDSA from April 3 to April 10

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will allow provincial buses to use EDSA as an influx of passengers is expected to travel during the Holy Week.

In its Facebook page, MMDA announced that "from April 3 to 5, provincial buses will be allowed on EDSA from 10 pm to 5 am" and 24 hours a day from April 6 to 10.

"Provincial buses coming from North Luzon shall terminate their trips at the bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City. Meanwhile, provincial buses coming from South Luzon shall terminate their trips at the bus terminals in Pasay City," it said.

The MMDA said the provincial buses will allow access to EDSA "to accommodate the expected influx of passengers going to the provinces for the observance of the Holy Week".

"This is to ensure the convenience and comfort of the commuters who will go to the provinces for the Lenten break," it stated.

The MMDA also announced the suspension of the number coding scheme from 5pm to 8pm of April 5, up to Bataan Day on April 10 (Monday). Robina Asido/DMS